When I hear her music on the radio it feels like she's still with us - Ebony’s mother

play videoBeatrice Oppong Marthin, Ebony's mother

Mother of the late dancehall musician, Beatrice Oppong Martin and family made their way to Ebony's graveside as Monday, February 8 marked the third year of her death.



Ebony's parents, as well as siblings, were present to mark the occasion and lay wreaths on her grave. Beatrice, in a chat with DJ Nyaami, disclosed that whenever she hears her music, it feels like her daughter still lives.



"I feel very happy to hear her music on the radio and TV. It makes me feel like she is still among us. It's a sort of relief for me, knowing that people still remember her for the good she did,” she said.



According to the family, they would celebrate Ebony’s birthday at the Akropong School for the blind on February 16.



