When Delay interviewed Martin Hughes, a popular transgender who uses ladies’ washroom

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a February 20, 2022 interview with Delay, Martin Hughes, popularly known as 'Ohemartin,' a 22-year-old Ghanaian transgender individual, openly discussed his unapologetic use of the female washroom.



Identifying as a woman, Ohemartin expressed a belief that he is not violating any laws and sees nothing wrong with having a penis while using the ladies' restroom.



He emphasized his feminine physical features, claiming to naturally possess boobs and ass without resorting to hormonal pills.



Despite acknowledging societal perceptions, Ohemartin asserted his preference to be addressed as a woman, shedding light on the complexities surrounding gender identity and public spaces.



“I use the ladies anytime I want," he said. "I don’t feel like I’m violating ladies in any way. When I use the male washroom too, people will say I’m violating them as well."



"I’d prefer not to violate any of the genders but since I now identify as a woman, I’d rather use the female washroom. I don’t see anything wrong with that. I’m not breaking the laws. Yes I have a penis but I don’t see anything wrong with that,” he added.



Ohemartin on January 25, 2024, trended on social media over reports he splashed US$20,000 on salon.



