'Whatever God has told you is not my business' - Opambour fires Owusu-Bempah over doctored video saga

Popular Kumasi-based evangelist, Rev. Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, alias Opambour, has responded to tape doctoring allegations levelled against him by Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah.



Owusu-Bempah in a recent interview on Okay FM lamented a misrepresentation of some recent comments he made about Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential candidacy.



According to him, the views have been doctored and presented on social media platforms, Instagram and TikTok, as though he has stated an express mission to thwart Bawumia's ambition to become president.



Owusu-Bempah said his checks showed that two persons were behind the circulation of the doctored videos. He pointed to a junior pastor of Opambour known as 'Pastor Chief' and a journalist with GHPage.



In his subsequent comments, he said while he doesn't have any issues with Opambour as a person, he did not understand why Opambour and his junior pastor would seek to tarnish his reputation.



Opambour reacts



"You claim we have doctored your views amid other allegations. I haven't even heard your views and I haven't doctored any videos, so, go and find those that have done so.



"I actually refused to listen to your claims at all... Whatever God has told you is not my business. I don't know who told you that (I have done anything) and I can't explain why God told you so, if He is your source of information.



"I don't even have time to doctor someone's views. I know nothing about it, heard nothing about it. Chief hasn't discussed anything with me let alone doctor whatever," he stated in a video shared on TrendsGH, a YouTube page.







