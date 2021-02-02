Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Zionfelix

What you think about me is your problem - Criss Waddle tells haters

Artiste, Criss Waddle

If you think you have an issue with the owner of AMG Business Criss Waddle, you are the one stressing yourself and Waddle has just made it clear to critics and haters.



The rapper, businessman and now turned really estate mogul has just given a heads up to those who might want to think bad of him that they will be doing so at their own peril.



Waddle took to his Twitter page to serve the notice. He said the version of him that people create in their mind is their problem.



In his own words, Waddle wrote, “The version of me you’ve created in your mind is not my responsibility.” The AMG boss is having the best time of his life and won’t be distracted by what anyone feels about him.





The version of me you’ve created in your mind is not my responsibility.Good Morning @ Real Estate Ghana https://t.co/GyOOjumOvM — Criss Waddle (@CrissWaddle) February 1, 2021