What you post online can either help you build a good or bad brand - Mrs Comfort Ocran

Entertainment of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Executive Director for Springboard Roadshow Foundation, Mrs Comfort Ocran has advised Ghanaians, especially the younger generation to be conscious about their posts online as certain posts only do more harm than good to their brand.



"I will encourage our viewers that whatever you do, watch what you post online. The way you write those posts can either help you build a good brand or a bad brand. Even if it is a line, it can come back to hurt you".



According to the CEO of Legal and Legacy, "certain postings online informs people on the kinds of individuals we are and influence how people see us."



"The way we appear online is not very helpful. Our presence online reflects who we are; we communicate who we are ( to the world). Our voices, pictures, videos, and comments on social media reflect our very own emotions.”



Speaking on African Women Voices on Etv Ghana, the motivational speaker encouraged Ghanaians to focus on postings that will help promote their corporate lives, as the “internet never forgets”.



"If you put postings that does not help you in your corporate world, then you are hurting yourself. And believe it or not, the internet never forgets."



Maybe you will not see the effects now, in five to ten years time, it may come back and hurt you, meanwhile, you posted it when you were young”.