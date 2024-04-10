What you may not know about period sex

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Period sex', this phrase alone is enough to put a look on your face. But read on.



Many individuals shy away from period sex due to the whole process being unclean.



Which, in a way, it is. The achy, cramping feeling that radiates out toward your lower back and upper thighs makes it very uncomfortable.



But period sex can be enjoyed, sometimes even more than the main deal.



During the latest edition of the 'Moans and Cuddles' program on GhanaWeb TV, Patricia Rockson Hammond, the show's host, welcomed family and sex therapist Princessa Aggrey to discuss the various ways in which period sex can be a pleasurable experience, with some potential hidden perks.



How to get enjoyable sex during your period



1. "I will recommend you have sex in the shower. If you're scared of seeing blood, the water helps wash away the blood," Princessa says.



Apart from the comforting sensation of water on your body, the act of washing also serves to keep you hygienic. It contributes to relieving your cramps.



2. "If you really want to enjoy period sex, don't have it on the first and second days. It should be on the third and fourth days. That's when you'll enjoy it. Because when you bathe, the period won't come down immediately."



Benefits



Reduces cramps



The most annoying part of the period is the cramps associated with it. What if you learned that period sex can reduce cramps?



"It would reduce the cramps that you have and would also give you free lubrication," Princessa adds.



Helps with conception



Yes, sex during a lady's period can help her conceive. However, this depends on whether the woman is the type that ovulates during her period.



"I've had cases where the couple didn't have a child for some years, but when they tried period sex, the woman conceived, and when they tracked it, they found out that they had sex during the third and fourth days of seeing her period, and that was when the woman conceived," Princessa explains.



In all, period sex may be icky, but you and your partner can work together to turn it into a wondrous experience.



Watch the full video below.











ID/SEA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.