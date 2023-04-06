'What value does cheating add to your life?' - Rapper asks 'cheats'

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian rapper, Erhiga Agarivbie, popularly known as Erigga, has questioned cheats and their motivation for doing so.



The rapper took to his Twitter page on Thursday, April 4, to ask what value such a behavior adds to the lives of such culprits.



According to the rapper, individuals shouldn't cheat because it is wasteful and expensive.



He wrote: "Cheating is EXPENSIVE & a Very useless game but still people enjoy doing it of what value does it add to your life?"



Erigga's tweet drew a range of responses from those who agreed with him to those who questioned whether he had ever cheated before.





Check his tweet below:



Cheating is EXPENSIVE & a Very useless game but still people enjoy doing it of what value does it add to your life?



— ????????????????????????.eth ???? (@erigganewmoney) April 4, 2023



Read some comments here:





Papichulo_hun: "Oga swear say u no dey cheat ? Una go just come Twitter dey Yan rubbish"



reignestt: "An expensive useless thing"



call_me_wonda: "Cheating is only expensive for men not for women….tbh"



BettyBoo_2glam: "so many people become uninterested in their mate because of cheating.. ain’t nothing like a good ole one-on-one..relationships really can flourish ..if people stop giving their partners something to be compared to"



ikenna_okotie: "I dey always ask this too"



itz_john_clebbo: "It’s not expensive for the ladies o boss"



AtorZuckerberg: "Na you dy see am as game and a means to gain value that’s why, Omo man just want to relieve stress"



