What useless celebration is that? – Abeiku Santana kicks against ‘No Bra Day’

Entertainment of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular broadcaster, Abeiku Aggrey Santana, has questioned why Ghanaians encourage the celebration of ‘No Bra Day' when there are other pressing issues that equally need attention.



He made this statement while making a tall list of equally important matters begging for attention.



'No Bra Day' is usually observed on October 13, annually, to raise breast cancer awareness.



On this day, a lot of women forego their bras and share pictures of themselves with their ‘freed boobs’ on social media.



Many female celebrities and influencers commemorate the day with some men showing great interest as they anticipate fixating their eyes on breasts.



Reacting to this, Abeiku Santana said it was disgusting how a full day is usually set aside to promote what he described as nudity and promiscuity.



He pointed out issues relating to climate change, floods and galamsey that instead, needed more attention.



“Dome, Ashaiman, Circle, Adabraka and Kasoa are now flood-prone areas. Today is World Disaster Risk Prevention Day. Nobody is talking about it. Rather, we are discussing No Bra Day. Intelligent and elite people are also following the trend and posting on their timelines, promoting nudity and sexualism. Are we serious at all? I don’t blame you. I blame the media who is supposed to champion sensible things in order to inform and educate Ghanaians.



"The media is feeding Ghanaians with useless information. Now in order to get the attention of people, you’d have to make vulgar statements. We are not talking about climate change because we think it’s a topic for only those living abroad. There is a paradigm shift in our weather, so sit there and assume that everything is okay,” Abeiku Santana fumed.



Watch the video below:





