What these 10 Ghanaian ‘Big Brother’ stars are currently doing with their lives

Confidence Haugen, Mimi Micheals and Eazzy

A few years ago, the Big Brother Show was a big hit across the African continent and thus it was little wonder that many people acclaimed it as Africa's leading reality television show.



These days it has metamorphosed into Big Brother Naija and still commends a fair share of the audience on the continent.



During the peak years of Big Brother, these Ghanaians participated in the hugely popular pan-African show, but have since resorted to other means of survival.



No Ghanaian was lucky enough to emerge winner but fame and fortune have followed those who managed to make the most of the exposure the show gave them.



Today, we take a look at these Ghanaians who participated in the Big Brother Africa show and what they are currently doing with their lives;



Elikem Kumordzie/Elikem the Tailor







Ghana's first-ever Big Brother Africa reality show finalist, Elikem Kumordzi became the first housemate to book a place in the final of the show in 2013 after he won the Head of House task in a particular week.



Fast Forward, Elikem is now a well-known fashion designer and has also ventured into movie acting.



He got married to evicted Zimbabwean representative Pokello Nare, who developed a strong bond with Elikem during her stay in the reality show. The two later divorced and are living their separate lives.



Selorm Galley Fiawoo







Selorm Galley popularly known as SELLY was a representative for Ghana at the 2013 edition of Big Brother Africa together with Elikem the tailor. After her eviction, she got married to Cartel Big J of ‘Praye’ fame. Selly is currently an actress, producer and a TV Presenter. She is also one of the famous fashion icons in the country.



Kweku T







Kwaku Asamoah Tutu (Kwaku 'T') represented Ghana in the second season of the show in 2007 and also lasted 70 days in the house.



He has since ventured into music and has carved for himself a brand in the Ghanaian hip-hop space.



With over two decades in music, Kwaku-T has significantly impacted Ghanaian Hip-Hop culture with great songs.



Wihelmina (Mimi) Abu-Andani







She represented Ghana in the 2008 edition of Big Brother Africa and spent 56 days in the house. Now known as Mimi Andani-Michaels, she is currently the CEO of Golden Movie Awards, an artist manager and entrepreneur.



Sammy B







Sammy 'B' was back in the reality show representing Ghana in the Big Brother Africa All Stars edition in 2010. He voluntarily left the show due to medical reasons after spending only 33 days.



Samuel Kwame Bampoe, known in media circles as Sammy B is one of the most exciting and experienced personalities to have hit the Ghanaian media and entertainment industry.



After endowing the media scene with his undisputed skills in radio presenting.



Confidence Haugen







Confidence Haugen represented Ghana in 2011 and lasted 42 days. Confidence who used to be the CEO of the once-popular Aphrodisiac Night Club became a controversial celebrity after her journey at the Big Brother house. She recently turned 51-years-old and runs a show on her YouTube channel called “Konfidence uncut”



DKB







Derrick Bonney, popularly known as DKB represented Ghana during the 2012 edition of the reality show dubbed ‘Big Brother Africa StarGame’ and was disqualified on the 29th day for slapping a fellow housemate. He has since ventured into comedy and is currently known as one of Ghana’s successful comedians. He has his own comedy show dubbed ‘The virtual comedy show’.



Alex Bomaye Biney







He participated in the 2011 edition of Big Brother Africa Amplified and lasted 70 days in the house. Fast forward after eviction, Bomaye assembled some ladies under one roof in a love reality TV show known as ‘I’m in Love with Bomaye’ to enable him to chose the winner as his future wife. He played the role of a king in search of a bride in the reality show.



Eazzy







After spending just 28 days in the Big Brother house, Eazzy ventured actively into music and was signed by the LYNX Entertainment music label She later resigned from the label and has since left the music scene. Eazzy recently played a judge role to some reality shows in the country, including the MTN Hitmaker series.



Keita







Keita who participated in the 2011 edition of the Big Brother Africa show was evicted from the house after spending 77 days in the house. However, not much has been heard of the former Big Brother housemate after his breakup with Ghanaian singer Eazzy.





