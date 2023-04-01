What 'single' Shatta Wale said about Kenyan women

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Shatta Wale received a warm welcome when he touched down in East African country, Kenya, for a business trip and also to promote his new album, MAALI, released in March.



The Dancehall musician was ambushed by the media who engaged him on the purpose of his visit and plans of working with any of their artistes.



When asked what he loved most about the people of Kenya, the Ghanaian musician gave an answer that got the people laughing.



"I think the Kenyan women, I like them. They look like models, like top models and that is how I see them. I think the boys are a little bad like me," said Shatta.



Upon further interrogation, Shatta intimated that he wouldn't mind being in a relationship with a Kenyan woman adding that he is currently not seeing anyone.



"I am single and so I will try and see," he laughed.







