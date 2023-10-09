What’s the big deal if I am divorced? Will I be the first? – Asantewaa on alleged ‘failed marriage’

Entertainment of Monday, 9 October 2023

Ghanaian Tiktoker, Martina Dwamena, popularly known as Asantwewaa, has addressed some rumours surrounding her marriage.



Speaking on her YouTube channel, she tackled claims that her husband has opted out of their marriage after being unable to keep up with her wild social media lifestyle.



Asantewaa’s husband was said to have divorced the popular TikToker following reports of infidelity and promiscuity on her path.



Such rumours were rife after it was purported that she and her manager, had been involved in a secret love affair, among others.



However, speaking extensively on the state of her marriage for the first time, Asantewaa said she wouldn’t be the first person to go through divorce, even if that was the case.



“I am not divorced yet. I don’t know if I am going to be the first person to be divorced. Will I be the first to go through a divorce process? Is that a big deal? Is that unheard of? I am not scared of divorce; I am human and anything can happen.



Asantewaa, who insists on still being married to her husband, said although their journey hasn’t been a perfect one, they are gradually working at it.



“It has not been a smooth journey because of course I am a human and my husband is also human. We are trying our best,” she added.



Asantewaa also labelled as ‘false and ridiculous’ several other rumours she has heard about herself.



“I also heard that my husband has sacked me from the house (clears throat and sips on wine) I heard a whole lot, I heard my car was taken away from me by my husband because I am not able to give birth. I heard I am baren, a lot. But all of them are false. None of them is true! Everyone is just telling what’s on their minds and it's crazy,” she added.



Asantewaa speaks on attempts to collapse her marriage



One can recall, that in an earlier interview with Kwaku Manu, Asantewaa disclosed that there have been several attempts to collapse her marriage.



She revealed that her husband constantly receives reports from people who accuse her of infidelity.



She also narrated an instance where her husband came to a hotel to confirm whom she was with after a tip-off.





