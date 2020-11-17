Music of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

'What's Next' gospel choral event will be spectacular - Organizers

Marvelous Praise Youth Choir

Organizers of 'What's Next' gospel choral event says, the 2020 edition of their annual event would be exceptional from all other choral events which has ever been held in the country.



According to the organizers, several celebrated gospel Choral groups are geared to perform on the show which has since it’s inception become a notable event on the lips of every Ghanaian.



The choir which is under the Youth Ministry of the Accra West District of Seventh-day Adventist Church (S.D.A) is undertaking this initiative in ways of sharing the love of Christ through song ministration.



Speaking ahead of the event, a senior member of the Marvelous Praise Youth Choir (MPYC), the choir leading the event promised an impeccable event which according to him would seek to the descend the goodness of God from above.



He went ahead to state that, “This world is not our home, We're only just passing through. Our treasures are laid up Somewhere beyond the blue.” (Jim Reeves, 1962).



“Life systematically progresses when it's in tune with your mindset and the urge to thrive for success. There's a contour stage in every person's life, never give up to whatever situation you're in now because that's not your final destination.”



“Ask yourself, WHAT's NEXT, then pursue your dreams.”



“The Marvelous Story is about what God has done for you, the countless blessings to tell, the goodness of God to be displayed. We the Marvelous Praise Youth Choir has a story to tell, for its Marvelous in our sight”.



Though the event would be a live show in a church auditorium Bubiashie SDA Church, Atico, Accra, the organisers say it will also be live on Hope Channel Ghana, and available online (YouTube handle; Marvelous Praise Youth Choir) for fans to watch.

