What question is this? – Sonnie Badu clashes with MzGee on radio over his concert issues

Popular gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu clashed with entertainment journalist, MzGee during an interview on Okay FM while discussing issues surrounding his Rhythms of Africa concert.
During the interview, MzGee inquired about whether Sonnie Badu experienced financial challenges or incurred losses with his concert. This question arose in light of his earlier statement regarding limited sponsorship and financial constraints.
Sonnie Badu questioned MzGee for asking such a question after he had disclosed the financial constraints he struggled with and what transpired with the concert.
He went ahead to recount the investment he made into the concert and the revenue he was likely to generate from it.
During the conversation on Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, this is what ensued between Sonnie Badu and MzGee.
MzGee: Please, someone may ask, the concert that you held, did you run at a loss?
Sonnie Badu: Can’t you see with what I did I have run at a loss? What question are you asking?
MzGee: I asked because you said you sold tickets to about 6,000 people.
Sonnie Badu: We have not even sat down to check the tickets we sold or whatever, I don’t even have that time. I am talking about what we invested into the concert including travelling, plane tickets and others, I don’t even want to go there.
Numerous questions have been asked about whether Sonnie Badu made financial gains with his concert after lamenting over inadequate sponsorship and lack of support.
