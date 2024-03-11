What kind of nonsense is that? - MOG fights blogger for ‘twisting’ his anti-LGBT+ Bill comment

Entertainment of Monday, 11 March 2024

Gospel musician Nana Yaw Boakye, popularly known as MOG, has confronted a blogger named 'Akosombo TV' for allegedly 'twisting' his comments regarding the anti-LGBT+ Bill.



During the United Showbiz programme on UTV, MOG pleaded the fifth when he was asked about his stance on the anti-LGBT+ Bill that awaits presidential assent.



After commenting, his attention was drawn to a post by the blogger in which he stated that “gospel musician MOG chooses trumu trumu (gay) over Jesus Christ.”



MOG, visibly upset by the post, expressed his dissatisfaction with the news item and issued a strong warning to the blogger, 'Akosombo TV.' He demanded the immediate removal of the story, which he deemed "untrue," within the next 24 hours. Failure to comply would result in legal action against the said blogger, the musician said.



“I am just seeing a post by a blogger with the name Akosombo TV which says 'I chose gay over Christ.' Listen, what is said was ‘I plead the fifth’ and didn’t make any choice. Whoever you are my lawyers will write to you. This is not a joke, I am tired of people taking advantage and abusing others online.



“I have never spoken about LGBT+ issues so don’t twist my words online. Akosombo or whoever you are, if you don’t pull down the post in the next 24 hours I will sue you. I never supported gay so what kind of nonsense is that?” he fumed.



What MOG said about LGBT+ Bill



MOG refused to declare his stance on the anti-LGBT+ Bill, which has generated conversations on social media.



He stated that due to his profession as a gospel artiste, whom people look up to in society and regard highly, he would not publicly disclose his stance on the anti-LGBT+ Bill. This, according to him, is an approach to protect his reputation.



He argued that if he publicly revealed his position on the Bill, whether in favour or not, some members of the public might subject him to criticism, something he wishes to avoid.



MOG noted that he can make his opinion on the Bill known privately but not in the media.



“With this issue [anti-LGBT+ Bill], I will plead the fifth because of my work as a gospel musician. I am saying this to protect my image and brand. If I speak for or against it, people would get something to say, so I would rather be silent on it.



"I can speak about my stance on the issue privately but not on air,” he told MzGee during the United Showbiz programme monitored by GhanaWeb.



