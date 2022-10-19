What is this? - Wei Ye Oteng calls out 'unprofessional' Abiana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Music producer and sound engineer, Justice Oteng, professionally known as Wei Ye Oteng has scolded singer Abiana for her "unprofessional" display as an audition judge for this year's Mentor music reality show.



Abiana has dominated social media trends after a video shared by TV3 captured her sacking a male singer who turned up for the auditions.



While the youngster was justifying the need to be given a chance to be part of the reality show with his performance, Abiana slapping her hands asked him to exit the scene.



"You are out, out, out, out," the female judge chanted.



Her actions did not sit well with a section of social media users, her fans, and industry players including Wei Ye Oteng who believe that she could have handled the situation better.



"But wait, what was her reason for sending him out out out? This is very unprofessional. Or it was because you didn't hear auto-tune on the voice so u no like?" he quizzed.



In a long post shared on Facebook, the popular sound engineer spelt out the roadmap on how to professionally judge talents who turn up at auditions with hopes of showcasing what they have to the world.



The music producer cum sound engineer added that persons who need polishing must be encouraged to do better instead of publicly disgracing them.



Read the statement below:



What is this? Do you guys even know why you are there? And at what capacity? Music lovers? Or accomplished musicians who know what the process is to identify a talent?



Anaa mosee moaba tv so nti nsem'hunuu noaaa ?



Oooh and that was my own Epixodemusic ahhhh I shy give you guys, what a shame.



Abiana Music you know my love for your art and you complained bitterly about how unfair you thought Hon. Mark Okraku then judge treated you, and you are here doing worse, talent hunt is noo joke and if you guys sitting there are not up to the task, then decline when you are invited.



But wait, what was her reason for sending him out out out ? This is very unprofessional. Or it was because you didn't hear auto-tune on the voice so u no like?



1 Give contestants reason why the road needs to end for them



2 Tell them what they could have done right or should do right next time



3 Encourage them for there is always a hidden part of ppls talents and just a little push can help even if not on this platform, it will be a wake up call for them elsewhere.



