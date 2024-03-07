What if we sign anti-LGBT+ bill and use ‘common sense’ to run our economy? – A Plus quizzes

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the wake of the United States and other countries threatening to restrict foreign aid to Ghana if the anti-LGBT+ bill becomes a law, social commentator Kwame A Plus has posed an interesting question.



He has weighed the option of ignoring the threats of these pro-LGBT+ countries and institutions, and running Ghana’s economy with what he described as ‘common sense’.



In a Facebook post on March 6, 2024, the musician cum social activist said the country wouldn’t have been caught in this dilemma if its leaders had made good use of resources, and not continually stolen from the public purse.



His comment follows President Akufo-Addo’s act of not yet assenting to the controversial bill due to a pending case at the Supreme Court.



Sharing his thoughts on the issue, he took to Facebook and wrote, “If you sign the anti LGBT+ [bill to become] law, your economy will collapse. If you don't sign, you'll lose election. What if we sign and also "sign" that we will use common sense to run our economy? You have oil but you don't have. You have gold but you don't have gold. You have cocoa but you don't have cocoa. One person has millions hidden under her bed. (Borla mpo nie na finance) You import onion from Niger. You spend over 12 million dollars on some useless Agyapa deal and oil. Spend millions digging a hole that you are going to build a cathedral.



“After wasting all the money, you go begging countries that have legalized same-sex sex for money. If you talk pɛ, your fellow country people will insult you depending on which party is in power...”



Meanwhile, critics have insisted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is seeking cover behind that said lawsuit not to assent to the bill.



In a speech on Ghana’s Independence Day celebration, 6th March 2024, the president reassured the international community of the country's commitment to upholding human rights despite the passage of the bill.



Check out the post below:







EB/BB