What have you done as a deputy minister? – Nat Banini pokes Okraku-Mantey

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Nat Banini, has questioned the performance of the current Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, about his support to the entertainment industry.



He expressed his disappointment in Okraku-Mantey for not undertaking any major projects that would benefit the entertainment industry and help improve its fortunes.



According to Nat Banini, he cannot point to any specific project or initiative undertaken by Okraku-Mantey’s outfit which to him, does not augur well for the entertainment fraternity and the former music producer.



In a video shared by Hello Frank on his Youtube page, Nat Banini fumed at Mark Okraku-Mantey and called him to desist from doing politics with his role and embark on projects that would benefit the industry.



"The music producer, Mark Okraku-Mantey, what has he done for the creative arts industry? He was producing music, When you talk about creative arts, music is just one part of it. how about the other parts and what have they [Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture] done?



"They should put politics aside and stop talking politics and making everything look like let’s talk well. This is not a matter of talking well, show me. They have the greatest opportunity in this government so they should show me what they have done,” he said.



Mark Okraku-Mantey has come under vehement criticism by some personalities in the entertainment industry for failing to help them as a music producer who is occupying such a major role in government.



