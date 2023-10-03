What happened to the Airbus? – Blakk Rasta jabs Mahama as he backs calls for demonstration

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta, has declared his full support for the convenors of the Fix the Country Movement as they plan to picket the residence of former President John Dramani Mahama to demand answers regarding the Airbus scandal.



He emphasized that this is the right time for former President John Dramani Mahama to provide answers and clear his name from the Airbus scandal once and for all.



The outspoken musician believes that it is high time the Airbus issue is thoroughly addressed and commended the individuals who have taken it upon themselves to demonstrate and demand answers. Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, Blakk Rasta stated:



"Some people are planning to demonstrate and picket right in front of Mahama's office because of the Airbus issue. I support this 100%. What happened with the Airbus issue? Who is currently investigating it? It was during Mahama’s tenure that this occurred, so it is appropriate to go to his office and picket."



"It's a golden opportunity for you [Mahama] to address the people. The Airbus issue has been a lingering concern, and it's time to address it definitively. I applaud these people and encourage them to address this matter head-on," he added.



Background



The Fixing the Country Movement has informed the Ghana Police Service of their intention to exercise their constitutional rights under Article 21(1)(d) and (f) of the 1992 Constitution by picketing at the office of former President John Mahama.



"We are writing in reference to Section 1 of the Public Order Act (Act 491), which stipulates that any person intending to hold any special event within the scope of that Act in a public place must notify the police not less than 5 days before the event's date."



"In this regard, please take note that the FIXING THE COUNTRY MOVEMENT plans to hold a public assembly on Thursday, October 12, 2023, in front of the office of former President John Mahama," a letter signed by its Convenor, Ernest Owusu Bempah, stated.



Airbus Saga



The movement has highlighted that it has been over three years since Airbus SE, a global aircraft provider based in France, agreed to pay substantial fines totaling more than $3.9 billion to settle foreign bribery charges. These charges were brought forth by authorities in the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, stemming from Airbus's scheme to bribe government officials and non-governmental airline executives worldwide.



As part of the global resolution, Airbus also entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the United Kingdom’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over bribes paid in several countries, including Ghana.



The investigation revealed that Airbus engaged in a scheme from 2008 to 2015, offering and paying bribes to decision-makers and influencers to gain improper business advantages.



Of particular concern to the movement is the revelation that Airbus employed intermediaries, including renowned British actor Philip Middlemiss and John Mahama’s brother, Samuel Adam Mahama, to facilitate the sale of military transport aircraft to Ghana.



Court records from British and American authorities indicate that Airbus sought to obtain an “undue favor” from a member of the Ghanaian government, identified as “Government Official 1.”



The movement asserts that the Ghanaian justice system should conduct a thorough inquiry into the Airbus corruption case, as former President Mahama may have significant questions to answer. Despite a year passing since the Special Prosecutor announced the new phase of investigations, there has been little progress on the matter.



