Source: Bernard Kelvin Clive, Contributor

What do you say: King Already? - Traits of outstanding personal brands

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale

In our personal branding session today, let me share with you one of the traits of successful Brands using a Ghanaian artist.



If you've been a follower of my branding lessons, from any of the platforms, be it radio, TV, blogs, or social media you would have noticed one name stands out in most of my examples.



That name is Shatta Wale. Google just 'Shatta' and his name and works surfaces. His songs and Brand has become a household name. There are several strategies one can learn from the Shatta brand, even if you don't like his personality nor music. He has a lot to teach with his brand.



I'm expounding on just one of the many lessons from his brand journey.



The law of the Word - Declare it and Be it! In 2013 he released a song titled 'Dancehall King'' and declared himself the king of dancehall music in Ghana. The album art of the track had him seated on a throne wearing a crown – can you imagine that? The same pictorial scene was seen in the video of the track. A portion of the lyrics read "Dancehall king, In a di whole Ghana". He was proclaiming his stands, what I will say is the Mohammed Ali strategy, He says it and does it!



In the year 2014, with the Dancehall King track, he won the artist of the year in Ghana's Vodafone Music Icon. Shatta didn't just claim the title against his rivals, he has been working hard to prove it.



Lesson one, People are more likely to call you the name/title you use for yourself. They will treat you the way you present yourself and treat yourself. Learn to put a premium price on yourself.



Lesson two, once you make it – your goal, live to its expectation. Just like the 'fake it till you make it' approach.



Perhaps that was his goal, and today arguably has become the king of dance hall music. Fast forward to 2020, the renowned musician Beyonce featured him on her album 'Black is King', with the track titled 'Already', check Beyonce feat Shatta Wale - Already. The video clip hit a million views in less than 24 hours of its release. Instant hit huh! Interestingly, part of the lyrics of the song reads 'king already'.



Here we go… "Long live the king, you a king, you no wait King already, already, you no wait Top everything, everything, you no wait King already, already, you no wait"



The word king can be heard repeatedly in the song and he has become king already. What words do you say about and believe about yourself?



Words carry power. Words play a major role in branding. What do they say about you?



This is what you need to do: Create your brand with your words and establish it with your deeds.



All the best!



Bernard Kelvin Clive is an Author, Speaker, and Corporate Trainer. Africa's foremost author[ity] on Personal Branding and Digital Book Publishing.





