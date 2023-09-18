What celebrities have said about Adwoa Safo’s apology

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2023

Following the public apology by Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, calling on Ghanaians to pardon her for her long absence from parliament, some celebrities have lambasted her for the actions.



Adwoa Safo traveled to the United States of America (USA), citing caring for her ailing child as the reason for her absence.



There have been mixed reactions towards the MP for Dome-Kwabenya’s apology seeking forgiveness from the general public after showing remorse.



GhanaWeb brings you four celebrities who have rejected Sarah Adwoa Sarfo's apology and called on Dome-Kwabwena constituents to vote her out of power in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.



1. Afia Schwarzenegger



Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has urged Ghanaians not to heed the call from Adwoa Safo to forgive her for the long absence in parliament.



She chided the MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo for not showing enough commitment to her constituents following her sabbatical leave.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, she asked the MP whether she knew what "going through a lot" meant accusing her of letting Ghanaians go through a lot with her extended absence.



"Going through a lot? You that were homeschooled. Born with a silver spoon in your mouth, you are going through a lot, you are going through a lot. Do you know what going through a lot means?



"If you are going through a lot, stay home. You are coming to beg us so that when we vote for you, you will continue going through a lot with us. We don’t want to, we want a Member of Parliament with solutions,” she said.



"Sister, she has never been caned in a school, she has never weeded in school … this time around, in 2024; we are not here to condone or campaign for party flags… I am not supporting any party, I am supporting Ghanaians," Afia charged,” she added.



2. Blakk Rasta



Controversial Ghanaian musician cum Radio personality, Blakk Rasta rebuked the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo following her public apology.



On his show on Accra-based 3FM, he described her as a "shameless ‘politrickian" who insulted the nation without offering apologies. Adding that she was only apologizing due to the upcoming elections.



“Adwoa Safo is one of the most shameless ‘politrickians’ you can think of in this country. When she was on a spree of insulting this nation and insulting the good people of this country, she arrogantly did it and was not even ready to apologize to anybody. Today, elections are coming so they are busy knocking on the doors of the people”, he stated



3. Ola Michael



Movie producer and broadcaster Ola Michael described the Dome Kwanbenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo’s apology as a joke.



He stated that he would be surprised if Sarah Adwoa Safo wins the Dome-Kwabenya NPP primaries because she has failed the constituents.



”Hon. Adwoa Safo is one of the few jokers that we have in Ghanaian politics. It is very easy to be a politician in Ghana. Ghanaians have a short memory. I know some politicians who make reference to that in our conversations. The way Ghanaians used to despise her. At a point in time, she was dancing on TikTok as if she was not interested in being an MP again.



"I think that if she [Adwoa Safo] wins the NPP primaries I won’t talk about political issues anymore till I die because it becomes so annoying and I would be very disappointed. The road he constructed where Wendy Shay had an accident, look at the big hole there.



"She wants to contest again that’s why she is apologizing because Ghanaians would forgive and forget. We are looking at her. I’m a constituent of Dome-Kwabenya United Showbiz,” she made the remark on United Showbiz.



4. Nana Poku Ashes



Artiste manager, Nana Poku Ashes lambasted the member of parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo for her apology, claiming it was disrespectful to Ghanaians.



”If there was a resignation, Adwoa Safo should have resigned when she came back from abroad because she did not respect the constitution, parliament, and her constituents. For a parliamentarian to go and stay outside for that long is disrespectful. What should your constituents do at that moment?



”Who do they run to if they need water, electricity, or anything else? Parliamentarian does not have a deputy too so if you take sabbatical leave for that long citing caring for your child, how about the constituents? If that’s is your priority shift it and leave the constituency [as an MP].



"We can say all we want but is up to the constituents to and party members, if she is the one they want, then they should continue,” he said during a panel discussion on United Showbiz.



