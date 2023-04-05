What celebrities are saying about the trending UPSA videos

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Some celebrities have reacted to two viral videos in which purported students of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) were seen brutally lashing other students.



In one of the videos, secretly captured in a hostel, the ‘bully’, was seen inflicting pain on her fellow student following claims that she had circulated some rumors about her.



The lady who appeared thick and tall grabbed the ‘petite’ victim in the dark and lashed her severely for purporting that she sleeps with lectures in exchange for grades.



The other video captures a level one student with palms stretched, receiving lashes from another student in the hostel.



However, more netizens are reacting to the videos, and the school in question, (UPSA), is currently topping Twitter trends.



Some celebrities have also joined the tall list of individuals who have condemned the act and demanded that the authorities sanction the ‘abusers’.



“Lashing your colleague has to be the ultimate disrespect damnnn #UPSA,” Legendary music producer, Hammer wrote on Twitter.



Meanwhile, the school authorities are yet to publicly comment on the issue.



Lashing your colleague has to be the ultimate disrespect damnnn #UPSA — Da’Hammer (@Dahammergh) April 5, 2023

This soo wrong ????????. What is @upsaccra doing about this ?

For someone to bring their child to your institution and have a senior lash them for what reason!#UPSA needs to call her to order. I hope they do. Wow! https://t.co/Xu6ea9GQIn — JOSELYN DUMAS®️ (@Joselyn_Dumas) April 5, 2023

The lady that’s caning her mates at UPSA should just be arrested and investigated! — Erskine Whyte (@RevErskineGH) April 4, 2023

This Upsa girl really go make busy tonight… — DJ MILLZY???????? (@djmillzygh) April 5, 2023

???? Charley UPSA make sweet waaa https://t.co/TzmBPG6o02 — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) April 5, 2023

