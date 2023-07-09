What can anyone do to me? - Prophet Kumchacha

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and Leader of the Kum People's Party (KPP), Prophet Kumchacha, has revealed why he remains undeterred and unafraid despite the potential backlash for openly expressing his views on various issues.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye, Prophet Kumchacha confidently stated that anyone who attempts to silence him through evil plots and thoughts will face mysterious consequences.



During his appearance on Property FM in Cape Coast, he emphasized the importance of respecting fellow human beings but explained that fearing others is unnecessary.



"In this world, you have to respect humans, but you don't need to fear anyone because we've been created to fear God. It doesn't make sense if you fear people," he expressed.



Prophet Kumchacha firmly believes that the fear of God is the foundation of wisdom, and it is God's protection that shields him from harm.



He boldly proclaimed, "What can anyone do to me? Your evil intentions toward me may even result in your own mysterious demise. You might be involved in an accident, leading to the amputation of your legs due to your wicked plots against me."



His unwavering confidence and steadfastness in the face of potential intimidation serve as a testament to his faith and trust in divine protection.



Prophet Kumchacha firmly believes that those who seek to harm him for fearlessly expressing his opinions will ultimately suffer the consequences of their actions.



