What a disgrace! - Ghanaians roast NEDCO as ‘dumsor’ hits Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon

Some Ghanaians on social media have descended heavily on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as there was a power outage during Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon on Thursday, January 4, 2023, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb online, Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon venue was clouded in darkness, forcing the individuals present to show their support to turn on their phone lights while they murmur.



Some Ghanaians on social media have described the incident as a ‘disgrace’ considering the level at which the Guinness World Record cool-a-thon attempt has gained global interest.



Others sarcastically accused ECG of sabotaging Chef Faila’s bid to break the record for the longest cooking marathon in the world which would put Ghana in the spotlight at the global level.



“A disgraceful country like Ghana” one individual said.



Another person fumed: “ECG is now gaining notoriety in gracing us in the midst of important occasions and events. Can't do something about that?”



“ECG is an enemy of progress. Sing-a-thon you off light, cook-a-thon too you off light?” a concerned individual quizzed.



Another person bemoaned why organizers did not make provision for an extra source of electricity in case of a power outage.



“Well isn’t that supposed to be held at a hotel and don’t they’ve a backup plant.”



Chef Faila's cook-a-thon attempt has entered Day 5 after having crossed over 100hrs.



She aims to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



Clarification on difference between ECG and NEDCO:



It is worth noting that while users online targeted their attacks at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the northern parts of the country, including the Bono areas, fall under the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO).



In essence, the attacks should have rather been directed at NEDCO, and not ECG.



