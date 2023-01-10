What Shatta Wale said after Meek Mill apologised to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, is among the few who have risen to the defense of American rapper Meek Mill, who came under attack for 'disrespecting' the Jubilee House in his music video shoot at the presidency.



Earlier this week, Meek, who was in Ghana for a performance in December 2022, published a video that captured him at the residence and office of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after photos of his meeting with Ghana's leader circulated on social media.



The scenes sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning his audacity to freely shoot a video at the presidential palace in Accra.



A section of the public called for the heads of those who permitted him to shoot what has been described as a distasteful video, but on the account of Meek Mill, it was done on the blindside of authorities.



"I don’t think they knew it was video footage when we asked to shoot; its a small camera and one kid," parts of his tweet dated January 9 read.



In the rapper's public apology to Ghanaians and the Office of the President, he wrote: "My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … What I’m trying to do is more than a video, and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the office also!"



Ghana's famous singer, Shatta Wale, was on a rant on social media for the unwarranted attack on Meek Mill, which he believes pushed him to tender an apology to citizens.



Shatta said to critics on Monday, "The apology you want Meek Mill has done... Now leave your phone and go work ...your rent catch ."



In a separate tweet, the singer, who described Ghana as a village, added: "Meek Mill in fact, thank you for making the world see how beautiful and welcoming our country is ...We love you including our president We are all your fans Forget everybody and do your ting!"



"I know what you want, The president should come and explain so you will use that to chop banku."



My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 9, 2023

The apology you want meek mill has done ..



Now leave your phone and go work ..your rent catch ???????????????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 9, 2023

I say Ghana is a village https://t.co/kH3FT3g1RS — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 9, 2023

Meek mill has written in English go and read English students ???????????????? mmoaaaa — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 9, 2023

I know what you want ,

The president should come and explain so you will use that to chop banku ???????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 9, 2023

The meek shall inherit the earth ❤️????

Dreamchasers ..Do your thing my g????????????Just remember Ghana is a village



Same ppl that showed you love now are complaining about a video you did to project Ghana for us ..



THEY STILL SLAVES IN THEIR MINDS ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/9RFSioUIVP — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 9, 2023

Is the Podium for you ..???????????????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 9, 2023

How can you say year of return and you don’t understand …????????????



Aaaahh like if he shoot for makola dierrrr Ibe normal abi ….nonesense..



Every Ghanaian has the right to everything Ibe say many of you sleep and like talking ..



The next time is the Parliament House watch me … — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 9, 2023