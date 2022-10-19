What Richie said about Kuami Eugene's 'exit' from Lynx Entertainment

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sometime in September 2022 in an interview with 3FM’s Caleb Nii Boye, Lynx Entertainment CEO, Richie Mensah advised the media to desist from escalating every story that is being circulated on social media.



His comments were on the back of Kwame A Plus’ assertions on United Showbiz that Kuami Eugene intended to leave the Lynx Entertainment record label.



Touching on the issue at that time, Richie asked the media to ignore such unfounded rumours as it takes attention away from the artiste’s hard work.



Describing such information as a mere ‘rumour’, the Lynx CEO cautioned that the media should not give attention to every story.



"I think sometimes the media shouldn’t give attention to every story. That’s why I don’t say anything because what you do is you are now fanning unnecessary fires. Because whatever I’m saying right now is going to be written about. A story which isn’t even relevant is going to be continued.



“So now, instead of the headlines being about how Kuami Eugene and KiDi are doing in Europe, right now. It’s going to be about what Richie said about what A-Plus said, about what he heard from someone somewhere” he stated.



Richie cautioned other industry stakeholders to be careful about what they give attention to.



“I think as media and industry professionals, we need to guard the industry. The people in Australia, who are waiting for Kuami Eugene to come and play a show there, will google and not see how good the show is and rather be reading this. We need to dismiss certain things. That Kuami Eugene is going to leave Lynx. If he leaves Lynx, everyone will know,” he added.



However, Kuami Eugene currently, has shared a particular tweet that has reignited the exit talks.



“I try saa say I go stay, buh chaley I for leff. Suro Nipa," his tweet which was subsequently deleted read.