What Opambour said about Dr. Grace Boadu’s death

Entertainment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom well known as Opambour has reacted to the shocking demise of the late CEO of Grace Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu.



He indicated that he did not know about Dr. Grace Boadu nor her herbal clinic until she died and was dominating conversations on social media.



The pastor bemoaned why someone who is regarded as a wealthy person and has built numerous properties did not give birth to children who would have taken over from her to continue her legacy.



Speaking on his Prophet 1TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Opambour shared his sentiments on what he makes of Dr. Grace Boadu’s death.



"Look at the luxurious houses she has built in Accra. I have never heard about her [Dr. Grace Boadu] name or her herbal clinic. I learnt she was posting videos on social media dancing and all that but now she is gone. If you use the right way to gain wealth, you will leave it behind one day. I also heard she hasn’t given birth before, so who will own the property? The family?” he quizzed.



Opambour also took the opportunity to advise members of the public to be more concerned about Christ instead of being obsessed with worldly things.



“Some people gain wealth through dubious means and they should be careful. I would advise everyone to be more concerned about their actions because how one’s life ends is what matters. Upon all the riches, what matters most is Christ.”



The heartbreaking incident of Dr. Grace Boadu’s death occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Dr. Boadu’s residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.



According to the press release by the management of the clinic, Dr. Boadu returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. Sadly, fate took a cruel turn the next day and she met her untimely demise.



Reports are rife that Dr. Grace Boadu died in the bathroom which has raised eyebrows of the public about what could be the possible cause of her death.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'. The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, singer Mzbel, socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger have all reacted to the development.



Watch the video below







SB/BB