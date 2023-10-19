What Madina MP said about King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ song

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 October 2023

The Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has expressed his admiration for King Promise’s popular song ‘Terminator’ which is making waves in the music industry.



He indicated that the message in the lyrics is quite prudent to the extent that it could be likened to a gospel song even though it’s a secular one.



The Madina MP confessed that King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ song is his favorite and could even recall the lyrics and sing along.



King Promise’s Terminator song has been one of the hit songs in the country and has chalked some strides since its release.



Speaking in an interview with 3FM which GhanaWeb monitored, Francis-Xavier Sosu described the song as ‘awesome’ considering the message it carries.



“I mean the 'Terminator' [song] is just awesome," he proclaimed. "I think that it’s a gospel song. Because like the lyrics say ‘Who are you to judge me? Why are you behaving like you're the saint on the block.’



"The fact that he is just moving forward because he is like a terminator and all that. So I think that is great vibes,” the legislator added. Francis Xavier Sosu disclosed when he was asked to give his favorite song by the host, Giovanni Caleb on the 3FM Drive show.



The ‘Terminator’ song was released on May 8, 2023.



The song ascended to the coveted position of Africa’s top song on the popular streaming platform, Boomplay.



It Surpassed prominent artistes such as Asake, Ruger, and Omah Lay.

King Promise’s rise to the number-one spot on the charts marked a momentous achievement celebrated by his devoted fans and music enthusiasts alike.



King Promise also applauded the dancers in the song for their contribution to making the song more popular



“The dance has helped make the song more popular. Even when I hear the song I want to dance. Music, arts, and dance are intertwined so when these forces come together it's so powerful,” he said in an interview with JoyPrime TV.



