What I look out for before accepting movie roles - Ex-BBA star Tayo Faniran

Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Reality star, Tayo Faniran has listed some conditions that will make him accept an acting role.



Speaking in a recent interview on Hip TV, the Big Brother Africa runner-up and actor said that there are certain roles he looks forward to in a movie script.



Faniran said his role in a movie is the most important factor he looks out for.



He said, “First thing I look out for when I’m giving a script is my positioning in the story. I think I’m a leading man.



“I have all it takes to be a lead actor. And apart from that, I just love to be the best in what I do. I’m looking for a character that is going to showcase my potential. And in most cases, it’s always the lead character or the supporting lead character.



“The second thing I look out for is that I don’t want to be stereotyped. I don’t like maybe every script that comes, play boy or lover boy, or bad guy or something like that. I like to look for diversity; something that will give me the leverage to show my flexibility.



“And then I look out for the people producing the film as well. The class of the film. Is it going to go out? Are people going to see it? Is it going to add something to my career? Then I consider the money. Is the money worth my time? I’m a businessman, I’ve other things to do. So, I just weigh it down. Even if it’s not about the money, it should be worth my time.”



DAILY POST recalls that Tayo Faniran made his blockbuster debut in Amazon Prime Video’s first African original ‘Gangs Of Lagos’ which was released in April.



He played the role of Ninalowo, aka Nino, a notorious but kindhearted gang leader in Isale Eko.