What Ghanaian celebrities are saying about the ‘Yvonne Nelson – Sarkodie’ saga

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to the news surrounding Yvonne Nelson’s book, particularly, the part that focuses on her ordeal with Sarkodie.



The chapter, ‘Abortion’, which talks about her sexual escapades with the Ghanaian rapper which resulted in a pregnancy and an abortion, appears to be the highlight of the book.



This is because social media has since been awash with comments as more netizens have shared interest in the subject which has been trending online.



The development has also caught the attention of scores of Ghanaian celebrities who have waded into the discussion with interesting opinions.



Some have been captured throwing subtle jabs, others have sided with the actress’ while others have disagreed with her approach to tackling the issues embedded in the book.



The likes of Shatta Wale, D Black, Sista Afia, John Dumelo, Roselyn Ngissah, Akuapem Poloo, Victoria Lebene, Jocelyn Dumas and many others have reacted to the development.



Background



In a series of development captured in her new book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, the actress disclosed how Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 and refused to accept responsibility.



She also gave a vivid account of how the rapper abandoned her at a clinic in their quest to abort a baby, and never reach out afterward.





Read the posts below:





Y’all relax it’s 10yrs ago !! Smh — QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) June 19, 2023

At least there was a chopping ????????????????????????????????????



The man try ..cuz to chop this girl be every guy man wish ooo ..



Me I wish they will do video for the book too ????????????



Video pono book ???? ???????????????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) June 20, 2023

I can’t sleep oooo????????????????



I still don’t understand why Yvonne will treat my client like that ????????????????



Sark nation are you asleep ?



Or I shd Gerrout ???????????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) June 20, 2023

Ei it’s like ,the women are winning ????????



Sark too didn’t u see the book was coming so we can stop the printing press ????????????



HISTORY BOOK OF THE YEAR ???????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) June 19, 2023

I swear Yvonne Nelson be champion



She just thot women how to voice out thru books ..????????



As I am talking to you right all the hook up girls say dem deh write books ….Eiiiii ????????????????????



I beg put me for page 1000???????????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) June 19, 2023

