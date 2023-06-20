You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 20Article 1789184

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What Ghanaian celebrities are saying about the ‘Yvonne Nelson – Sarkodie’ saga

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to the news surrounding Yvonne Nelson’s book, particularly, the part that focuses on her ordeal with Sarkodie.

The chapter, ‘Abortion’, which talks about her sexual escapades with the Ghanaian rapper which resulted in a pregnancy and an abortion, appears to be the highlight of the book.

This is because social media has since been awash with comments as more netizens have shared interest in the subject which has been trending online.

The development has also caught the attention of scores of Ghanaian celebrities who have waded into the discussion with interesting opinions.

Some have been captured throwing subtle jabs, others have sided with the actress’ while others have disagreed with her approach to tackling the issues embedded in the book.

The likes of Shatta Wale, D Black, Sista Afia, John Dumelo, Roselyn Ngissah, Akuapem Poloo, Victoria Lebene, Jocelyn Dumas and many others have reacted to the development.

Background

In a series of development captured in her new book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, the actress disclosed how Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 and refused to accept responsibility.

She also gave a vivid account of how the rapper abandoned her at a clinic in their quest to abort a baby, and never reach out afterward.


Read the posts below:


























EB/FNOQ