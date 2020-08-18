Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

What Diana Hamilton did in the UK during Joe Mettle's wedding

play videoJoe Mettle with his wife at their wedding

Gospel singer, Joe Mettle tied the knot with his sweetheart Salomey Dzisa on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Center Assemblies of God at Tema Community two.



UK-based gospel musician Diana Hamilton who could not attend Joe Mettle's wedding physically decided to take advantage of the new normal; 'virtual'.



Watch Diana in the video below.





