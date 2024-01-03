What Chef Failatu's told her mother before before embarking on cook-a-thon journey

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, the Ghanaian lady on a mission to set a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon has dedicated her record attempt to her late mother, whom she had a strained relationship with.



Failatu started her cook-a-thon journey on the night of January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, in the Northern Region of Ghana.



In a Facebook post on Sunday night, she wrote that she forgave her mother for all the things she could not do for her, and hoped that her achievement would honour her in her grave.



“I forgive you oh Mama, for all the love you couldn’t give me, I forgive you for all you couldn’t give me. I forgive you for all you couldn’t do for me because you didn’t have it.



"I forgive you for all the time and attention you couldn’t give me. I forgive you for God and myself. I pray that this honour glorifies you in your grave. I pray that you are satisfied for my achievement. Rest In Honour Mama. I’ll do this for you,” she posted.



Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak has been cooking non-stop since the beginning of the year, with only five-minute breaks every hour. She has prepared various dishes from different cuisines, and invited the public to come and taste her food.



She has also received support and encouragement from celebrities, such as highlife singer Kwabena Kwabena and Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo, who visited her at the venue. Vice President Bawumia also supported her attempt with a donation of GH₵30,000.



Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak is the second Ghanaian to attempt a Guinness World Record in recent months, following journalist Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, who sang for 126 hours in a sing-a-thon.







