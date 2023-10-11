Western Gospel Awards slated for November 19, 2023

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Prolific GH, organizers of the Western Gospel Awards, have announced that the 3rd edition of the Western Gospel Awards will come off on November 19, 2023, at the Word of Life Assemblies of God Church at Anaji in Takoradi.



The awards aim to reward talents who are propagating the gospel of God through music in the Western Region. Twenty-one (21) awards will be given on the night of the event.



“Through this event, we aspire to achieve the vision of building a massive social and spiritual movement and community for all people across the country and beyond for the Gospel using music, consequently producing personal conversions, communal cohesion, social justice, and cultural renewal in the Western/Western north region and the world to ultimately make a positive difference”, organizers revealed.



“The Western Gospel Awards is designed to recognize and appreciate Gospel/Christian music originating from the Western region and Western North region artists. In the long run, we aspire to foster quality works from these artists through the awards system and event”, the organizers added.



With the red carpet starting at 5 pm and the main event at 7 pm, the awards ceremony will be hosted by celebrated media personalities Nana Quasi -Wusu popularly known as PM and Matilda Youpele also known as Akosua Tilly, with performances from legendary Pastor Joe Beecham, Akesse Brempong, Perez Musik, Rev Amy Newman, SK Frimpong, Yvonne Menz, Ruger Quarm, KDM among others.



The third edition of the Western Gospel Awards will be aired live on selected radio stations in the Western Region, social media platforms of Western Gospel Awards, as well as some selected TV stations in the Western Region and nationally.