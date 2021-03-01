Entertainment of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Wendy Shay leads worship in church

play videoWendy Shay, Singer

Ghanaian Afropop and Afrobeats singer Wendy Shay has proven that she is not only active when it comes to “bad gyal” vibes.



In a video shared on her Instagram page which was sighted by zionfelix.net, Wendy Shay showed her spiritual prowess and her ability to minister in the house of the Lord.



The “Uber Driver” hitmaker has proven her critics wrong and showed that she pays her dues when it comes to church too.



Just like anyone other Christian, the singer spent his Sunday at the Best Nation Church where she led the church in a charged worship session.



