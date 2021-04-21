Wendy Shay is not my competition – Kiki Marley

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Rufftown Records’ newest female signee, Kiki Marley, has debunked claims that her fellow artiste Wendy Shay is a competition and a threat to her in the industry.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show, she explained that Wendy Shay was already with the record label before she was signed into it, hence she cannot compete with her. “She has done a lot and she is still doing so as I am now starting, I have to relax and learn, not compete.”



“It depends on the kind of mindset you’re bringing into the game. Wendy Shay advised me. She told me that the only thing that is important is taking the country and the record label’s names out there so it’s not a competition. We’re like a family”, she said.



Kiki Marley disclosed that Wendy Shay is an inspiration to her and not a competition.



Explaining how the ‘Uber driver’ singer inspires her, Kiki stated, “She’s been able to fight through the music industry. When she came, she was being cyberbullied and all but she grew this tough skin”.



The rapper mentioned that Wendy Shay has grown to become a tough skin girl and that toughness is what she admires about her.