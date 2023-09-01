Wendy Shay delivers emotionally charged afrobeats on ‘Everyman Cheats’ and ‘Heartless’

Music of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: Nnamdi Okirike, Contributor

Wendy Shay is back again! The multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer and songwriter is set to release two new singles 'Everyman Cheats' and 'Heartless' on the same day, September 1, 2023.



The two-track single pack is her first new single in 2023 and is expected to be a hit with a unique blend of Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Highlife.



'Everyman Cheats' is an upbeat track that showcases Shay’s sultry vocals and infectious melodies.



Wendy in this song is making a statement that every man is prone to cheat in a relationship no matter a woman's beauty or status hence, women should come to this realization and take matters into their own hands.



'Heartless' on the other hand, is a more emotional ballad that showcases Shay’s range as a vocalist.



The song is about a woman who has finally realized her worth and is moving out of a toxic relationship.



The release of these two singles marks another milestone in Shay’s career and solidifies her status as an exceptional talent in the music industry.



With her unique sound and magnetic presence, Wendy Shay continues to push the boundaries of contemporary Ghanaian music.



The singles will be available on all major streaming platforms on September 1, 2023.



Don’t miss out on this exciting new release from Wendy Shay!



