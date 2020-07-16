Entertainment of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Wendy Shay clashes with Abeiku Santana over top '4 S'

Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay

Rufftown Record label artiste, Wendy Shay, has resurrected her infamous Big 5 'S' in Ghana music argument but this time with ace Broadcaster Abeiku Santana.



The 'Shay On You' singer and Abeiku Santana were seen in a heated argument in the studios of Okay FM over the matter.



Both Santana sand Shay touted their achievements and considered themselves as the last of the "S's" made up of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini and Sarkodie.



The duo went back and forth on the names of top-flight artistes who have their names starting with S in Ghana.



According to Abeiku, the 5 big "S's" comprised Samini, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and himself (Santana).



Wendy Shay on the other hand, was having none of that when she insisted that she rather made the 5th "S" with her name "Shay".



When asked to list the 4 "S's" she excluded Samini. When asked why she claimed that Samini was the senior "S", hence could not be added to the others.



Wendy Shay later added Samini to the list including herself to make it 5 "S's". When queried again on why she has now added Samini she stated that it was only a fool who did not change their minds.



It would be recalled that Wendy Shay sparked reactions on social media when she named herself, Shatta, Sark and Stonebwoy as the top 4 "S's" currently in Ghana snubbing Samini entirely.



Samini however reacted to the list made by Wendy Shay and took time to break down what in his own definition, felt the S should stand for.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.