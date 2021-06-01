Wendy Shay celebrates her third anniversary with a classic album

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: Kingsley Legend, Contributor

Ghanaian Afrobeats, Afropop star and Rufftown Records signee Wendy Shay is celebrating her 3rd anniversary in the music since releasing her debut banger 'Uber driver' on June 1 2018.



Although it might come as a surprise to many, in just three years, she has surpassed many thresholds with multi-hit and monster bangers to her credit and an incredible feat of 2 albums.



Wendy Shay, affectionately ascribed to as the 'Queen of Ghana Music' is on the pedestal for greatness as her sound keeps on evolving with a global synth to the enjoyment of many.



The queen has many awards to her name and keen recognition within the African continent and beyond.



She is strongly backed by the astute musical imprint, Rufftown Records which has guided her growth over the years.



The story of Wendy Shay is one for the books. An exposition built on resilience, hard work, pain, rejection and perseverance.



Wendy Shay's new album, 'Shayning Star' is a testament to her growth towards becoming a powerhouse on our continent.



