Wendy Shay calls out Nigerian Filmmaker over unlawful use of song

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian Filmmaker, Elvis Chucks, has been dragged by Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay over the unlawful use of one of her songs in his movie without her consent.



Wendy’s song, “All Of You” was featured in the movie “Slay” which is currently available on Nextflix.



According to the singer, her management, RuffTown Records were not informed that the song was going to be included in the movie’s soundtrack.



The movie titled "Slay" features some Ghanaian actors including Kalybos and Bismark Odoi as well as top Nigerian actors and actresses.



The singer who didn’t take matters lightly has threatened to take legal actions against the producers if they don’t “do the needful.”



“So, I watched this movie last night on Netflix and my song, 'All for you' was featured without my consent or that of my management. Producers of the movie 'Slay', it is a crime to use someone's intellectual property without her consent. Kindly do the needful or I will see y'all in court,” Wendy Shay threatened.





See the post below:



