Entertainment of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Wendy Shay barges into Tracey Boakye and Mzbel’s scuffle

Ghanaian female singer, Wendy Shay

Ghanaian female singer Wendy Shay has joined in the ongoing 'fight' between actress Tracey Boakye and Mzbel.



It what seems to be a regular habit of interfering in major trending issues in the country, this was no different as Wendy threw jabs at both women for fighting over a man.



In a twitter post, the Ruftown Record label signee described both women as immature individuals who have nothing to offer than "slaying" and chasing after men.



“Ever since I came to Ghana, all I see is these so-called Big Girls. Slaying and fighting over D**ks



Can’t we just get one woman who will inspire these young girls growing up morally??! I dare to be Different! Act like a Lady think like a Man. Ghana wake up!” she tweeted.



This comes after Tracey Boakye and Mzbel fiercely engaged in a battle of insults in series of live videos on social media.



Tracey rained insults on her rival (Mzbel) for allegedly warming the bed of her sugar Daddy. She also labelled Mzbel a pauper who never benefitted from her relationship with the man in question.



Mzbel on the other hand fired back at Tracy Boakye for all her insults.



She stated that Tracey who had previously been advising her fans that she worked “tooth and nail” for her wealth rather exposed herself and the fact that she(Tracey) sleeps with men to attain all the money she has.





