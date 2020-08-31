You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 08 31Article 1047355

Entertainment of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: gossips24.com

Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale to celebrate Beyonce’s birthday with a banger

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Self-acclaimed queen of Ghana music, Wendy Shay has announced the release of her much-anticipated collaboration with Shatta Wale.

According to Wendy who has been branding herself as Ghana’s Beyonce, she will be releasing the said song on Beyonce’s birthday.

The ‘ALREADY’ singer will be celebrating her 39th birthday on Friday, September 4, 2020.

In line with this, Wendy Shay has announced she will be dropping the song to celebrate her godmother, Beyonce on her special day.

Below is her tweet:

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter