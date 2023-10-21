Weeks after divorce, actor Bolanle Ninalowo reveals he is ‘in love’ again

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Barely a month after announcing his separation from his wife, Bunmi, actor Bolanle Ninalowo has revealed that he has found love again.



The actor has pleaded with fans to suggest the best way to approach the new woman who has captured his heart.



Expressing that he needs to move on, Bonlanle stressed that he only has one life to live.



On his Instagram handle, he shared a post that reads, “Where are my Dr loves.. I peeped her, How do I say hi!! Do I slide in her DM, do I ask her out on a date Heck I don’t even know what it feels like anymore! But these new wavy feelings tho! The heart is tingling, I feel a beat coming.”



Ninalowo, earlier last month, announced that he and his wife decided to proceed with their individual lives following an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.



Read his post below:



