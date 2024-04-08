We will provide music and dance at tourist sites - MUSIGA

Entertainment of Monday, 8 April 2024

President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons has unveiled a new initiative to enrich the experience of tourists by featuring live music and dance at key tourist destinations throughout Ghana.



According to him, this move is to shine a spotlight on the nation's vibrant musical and cultural traditions.



Bessa Simons revealed this in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, where he stressed the importance of integrating artistic elements such as music and dance into tourism.



He noted that while tourists often appreciate the sights of Ghana, the local music and dance are equally significant.



“Under the initiative, MUSIGA will liaise with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to provide musicians and cultural troupes to specific regions visited by tourists.



“Whether visitors are in the Central Region enjoying Asafo music or in the Northern Region experiencing traditional instruments, MUSIGA will offer a comprehensive representation of Ghana's music landscape,” he said.



Simons detailed that the initiative will see partnerships formed between site authorities and regional musicians to create a schedule of performances that aligns with the flow of visitors.



The frequency of these events could vary from weekly to monthly, based on discussions with the artistes.



“You cannot leave music out when it comes to tourism, everywhere you go, music plays a special role. And it is one of the things that people take away with them because the music can still let them remember Ghana,” he added.



Simons further revealed that MUSIGA is preparing to launch an annual Ghana Music Festival in December to showcase the country's musical heritage.



