We will provide free legal services for musicians, actors and others - NDC promises

Mr. Abu Sadique is the spokesperson on the Art section of the NDC’s 'People’s Manifesto'

Spokesperson on the Art section of the NDC’s “People’s Manifesto”, Mr. Abu Sadique has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will offer free legal services to musicians and actors.



According to him, the party is taking such steps because it has realized that the ruling New Patriotic Party has failed to protect the intellectual property of the people in the industry.



“As we speak, there is a legal aid system at the Attorney General’s office but that aid is overstressed and apart from being overstressed, the focus is mainly on Gender Child and Human right issues”, Mr. Abu Sadique told Nana Agyei Boshen in an interview on Kumasi based radio Pure FM.



According to him, many players in the creative industry normally go into contracts they do not understand and in the end get cheated because they could not get a legal practitioner to explain the deal they signed to them.



“This legal aid system would be available for all people in the industry who may not have the ability to hire a lawyer to assist them”, Mr. Abu Sadique assured in his interview which was also attended by popular Highlife musician Rex Omar.

