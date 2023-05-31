We were perceived as the lowest of the low - Edward Enninful on how people saw him in school

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, reflected on the challenging financial situation his family faced and the derogatory comments they endured due to their African heritage.



Speaking with popular YouTuber The Diary of A CEO, he shared that his father, a military officer, felt his wings had been clipped when he was unable to support the family.



Edward recounted how their family's financial struggles led to them being subjected to derogatory remarks, specifically being referred to as "boo-boos," a term used to demean people from Africa while they attended school.



“There was a military man who couldn't work and had to seek asylum, and we were the lowest of the low, and at school, at some point, people will call us, ‘Oh, they are the boo-boos’ which is the word they use for someone from Africa. So not only was it tough,” he said.



However, he expressed gratitude for his father's decision to enroll him in an all-black school, as it played a pivotal role in shaping his identity and ability to represent black women in magazines.



He acknowledged that his father recognized the vast differences between the country they knew and the one they were living in, prompting him to prioritize his children's education within a supportive environment.



“I went to an all-black school. Thank God! I think my dad knew that the country was so different from the one we knew, and he put me in an all-black school,” he added.



Edward emphasized the lasting impact of attending an all-black school, stating that he remains grateful for the experience.



He highlighted the significance of this upbringing in his recent work, particularly his ability to portray black people in a beautiful and authentic manner.



“To this day, I am still grateful for that, because in my work lately, everyone talks about how I can portray black people so beautifully, and I am like, 'That's all I know’” he disclosed.







