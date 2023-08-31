We were no longer friends before the incident – Mzbel on Castro's disappearance

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel, has revealed that she doesn’t miss his friend, Castro, following his disappearance nine years ago.



Mzbel and Castro worked together on a series of projects, notably, the hit track, ‘16 Years’.



Aside from music, they were very good friends and were described as the best 'music couple' in the country at that time.



Mzbel in a series of interviews disclosed that Castro was also her mentor, among others.



However, when asked if Castro's disappearance took a toll on her, Mzbel said, “I don’t miss him.”



According to her, before his disappearance, their friendship was not the best and they had a lot of misunderstandings between them.



“Before the incident, we were no more friends. We had a lot of misunderstandings so we stopped being friends.



“But once in a while, when I go to the studio, I remember some of the things he taught me. But for me to miss him, there is nothing like that. There was no romantic relationship”, she stated.