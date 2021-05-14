We’ve never presented a serious industry to any gov’t - Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has said that the entertainment industry in Ghana has never presented a serious industry to any government.



According to her, over the years players in the industry have not positioned themselves very well to ensure that the industry is taken seriously.



She believes that if players in the industry build their brand and project a serious image, the government will take the industry seriously and invest in it.



Afia Schwarzenegger questioned what monies paid to the music industry was used for; an indication of why the industry can never be serious.



She called on her colleagues to leave behind the clamour for likes on social media and build a brand, pay taxes and position themselves as serious people in order to get the government and investors to invest in the industry.