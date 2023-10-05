We used to take alcohol but not anymore - Tagoe Sisters

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Ghanaian gospel music duo, Lydia Dedei Yawson Nee Tagoe, and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe, popularly known as Tagoe Sisters, have said that they used to take alcohol some time ago but have now ceased doing so.



According to them, the decision to halt taking alcohol stems from the fact that it makes one dehydrated and affects the body, which could negatively impact their health as well as their music career.



The gospel duo advised against excessive intake of alcohol as it could trigger trouble for an individual and acknowledged that it is not upright for Christians to take such drinks because it is not in alignment with biblical teachings.



Speaking in an interview with Joyprime which GhanaWeb monitored, Tagoe sisters admitted that they are no longer into alcohol because of the repercussions on their music career.



“We have [taken alcohol] in the past. We stopped because It makes you dehydrated, you understand? So it doesn't help your system. And we are growing too.



“So it's not good for you to take one and then at the end of the day when to sing hallelujah, hallelujah somebody God bring another thing. And could lead you to forget about it [song], you are singing the first stanza and you go to the second stanza,” she said.



Tagoe Sisters further advised, “Some people it's not good for some people as even doctors advise them to take something like red wine or something. But some people take it in excess and it becomes a trouble something.



"So for us, I would say red wine is good for others because if it is a problem for heart's sake. But when you take alcohol, you behave like somebody who doesn't have manners so it's best to stay away.”



