We use to travel 16 hours to Tamale to promote our songs - Papi of 5Five

The only standing member of the 5Five group, Papi, has disclosed that he is happy with the way social media has made it easy for artistes to promote their music without any hassle.



In a Pulse One-on-One interview, the ‘Location’ artiste indicated that during their period, they used to travel to Tamale and Cape Coast, and other places, to push their music.



“Back then and now, a lot of things have changed, like social media. Everything has changed for the good.



“You know, we used to walk around and do promos back in the day. Back then, we would sit in a bus for 16 hours to go to Tamale and play shows for them to see 5Five, and you would come to Cape Coast,” he shared.



He also added that in recent times, for one to have his music pushed, it's all dependent on the fan base, whereas, back then, people weren't picky about whom they wanted to support.



“The thing is a little easier now, it works with the fan base. Back then there wasn't a particular fan base or particular artiste, everybody loves everybody,” he added.



