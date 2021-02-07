Entertainment of Sunday, 7 February 2021

We struggled to find befitting cell for Shatta Wale when Charterhouse caused his arrest – Bulldog

Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has recounted some of the worst moments his artiste, Shatta Wale, encountered after Charterhouse caused his arrest in 2019.



In a conversation with Nana Ama McBrown on the United Showbiz, Bulldog revealed that when the dancehall artiste was arrested for fighting Stonebwoy on stage during the 2019 VGMAs, they had to comb the whole of Accra for a suitable cell to keep him.



Recounting the struggles the SM boss went through, he said: “What happened was criminalized. When the issue happened, we roamed the whole of Accra looking for a befitting cell for Shatta Wale. Looking at the hustle we went through. It was not easy."



He also described as ‘nonsense’ the VGMAs board decision to lift the ban placed on the two dancehall artistes, adding that their pronouncement cannot avert the emotional trauma his artiste went through when he was arrested and was asked to make appearances in court.



“The emotional trauma alone was not easy. I don’t know what they will get in doing all that. When the issue happened, they were the first to launch a report at the police station. You don’t come out and spew nonsense, for me it’s nonsense. I will say it again as I’ve said before, if Shatta decides to join them, I’m going into farming. Do you think it is fair for Shatta Wale to be sleeping in cells for a day?” he fumed.



Shatta Wale was arrested and made to spend a day in prison following his altercation with his music rival, Stonebwoy on stage during the 2019 edition of the VGMA awards.



The Dancehall artiste in a Facebook post at the time the ban was placed on him stated his intentions to boycott the VGMA awards scheme going forward.



“Upon sober reflections of events in recent times and having made broader consultations, I wish to announce that I will not be part of the Ghana Music Awards scheme going forward. God bless!” he wrote.



This was after the board of the scheme banned the two musicians from participating. They were also stripped of the awards they won on the night of the incident.



