'We stand with you' - Bobrisky, others react as Nigerian actress' sex tape leaks

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Curvy Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has been trending online since a video of her in bed getting frisky with an unknown man leaked.



Hours after the video leaked and became the bane of discussion on social media, the movie star summoned courage as she reacted to the viral video.



Moyo shared a photo of herself in custom looking like a tattered old woman but was seen holding a pestle.



In truth, what Moyo intends to convey with this photo is unknown, but many of her fans note that they stand in solidarity with her.



Some of her colleagues like Angela Eguavoen, Nina Ivy, Uche Ogbodo, Mimi Orjiekwe, and Boborisky have all reacted to the photo with nothing but love and supportive messages.



@gossipmilltv: "The lord is your strength!!! We stand with you!!!"



@bobrisky222: "My baby ❤️."



@fatherdmw55: "I love your videos tho." @tinaomovo: "The funniest thing on Instagram is that when one of these celeb does something wrong oh the rest stewpid people with blue tick will be applauding her calling my baby, I stand with you , strong girl etc all of una Dey crase . Ediotic set of hypocritical fellows."



@gistloverblog_mediaoutlet: "Igi ewedu oni wo pawa ooo S3x tape o le baye eh je, speed darlington over to you."



@ucheogbodo: "A Queen you are MO." @angelaeguavoen: "Actor and much more!!❤️." @itsvibesangel_: "We are waiting."



@lingeriebytemmy: "If I no send was a person."



